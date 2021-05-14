Child pornography charges in Grayson County indictments

A 23-year-old Pottsboro man was indicted this week on multiple counts of child pornography in Grayson County.

The indictments are formal charges and do not indicate guilt.

Zacheriah Wayne Mayes, 23, was indicted on ten counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

Chelsea Ann Buckholt, 37, of Van Alstyne —possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Gary Eugene Hays Jr.,44, of Oak Point — theft of property;

Michael Ray Johnson, 34, of Collinsville — assault of a family or house member impede breath and two counts of assault of pregnant person;

Bobby Dale Rushing, 47, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jared Dustin Nobles, 18, of Sherman — accident involving serious bodily injury;

Charles Weldon Massey, 41, of Ennis — evading detention with vehicle or watercraft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Jack Percy Young, 30, of Cassalt — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Zachary Wayne Sanges, 24, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Randy Alan Clover Jr., 31, of Gordonville — theft of property with previous convictions;

Jamie Anita Marie Clark, 19, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Nicholas Dewayne Linzy, 36, of Durant Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Valerie Zepeda, 22, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Cherleen Patricia Davis, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jeffery Paul Norena, 41, of Bonham —assault family violence impede breathing;

April Renee Harbour, 39, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Shelby Leann Wood, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine);

Glynda Gail Watson,44, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Larry Donnell Thacker, 68, of Bells — assault of family member impede breath;

Daniel Drake Rochester, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine);

Brandon Darae Roberts, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

John Michael Patterson, 49, of Schertz — obstruction or retaliation;

Gary Don Morgan,40, of Denison — burglary of vehicle with two previous convictions;

Teresa Mullins, 55, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Matthew Clyde Driggs, 37, of Denison — theft of mail;

Nathan Lorne Vaughn, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Shanda Michelle Williams,19, of Mead, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and fraudulent possession of credit or debit card;

Justin Lee Crouse,28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Randy Anthony Armer, 40, of Sadler — possession of marijuana;

Breanna Lee Orrick, 28, of Denison —theft of material;

Justin James Pennington, 37, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Hope Nicole Townsend, 34, of Peru — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Justin James Pennington, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

John Charles Harris,45, of Whitewright —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Rick Keith Real,61, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Marcus Lashawn Jackson, 46, of Sherman — assault of family or house member impede breath;

Sergei Charles Morton, 33, of Denison — assault family violence impede breathing;

Jason Levi Miller, 39, of Bonham — four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Juan Andres Reyes, 22, of Sherman —burglary of building criminal and mischief;

Martin Jesus Jimenez, 30, of Sherman — tamper with physical evidence;

David Ashley Hewitt, 40, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jerry Arthur Davis, 47, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Kimberly Diane Lafevers, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Cody Dwayne Pittman, 27, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jones, Craig Anthony Jones, 22, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

