Eastern District gives man nearly 3 years for firearms violations

Eastern District of Texas

A Mexican National has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Ramiro Ortiz Perez, 35, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7, 2021, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle.

“This investigation by Homeland Security Investigations is a reminder that possession of firearms by those not legally permitted to possess them, especially in connection with illegal narcotics trafficking, is a direct threat to the safety of our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Our office, together with HSI, will continue to vigorously uphold the law.”

According to information presented in court, on July 3, 2020, Ortiz Perez possessed a pistol in Tyler. At the time he possessed the pistol, he was illegally and unlawfully in the United States, having entered, and remained in, the United States without proper authority. Ortiz Perez knew that he was in the United States illegally and admitted that he possessed the pistol in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence; deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition, and body armor; and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Anti-Gang Center of East Texas and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.