Durant Police Department observed National Police Week with memorial service

staff reports

The Durant Police Department hosted the 9th annual memorial service to honor Bryan County law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The service will took place Thursday in Durant’s Market Square.

The memorial service was in conjunction with National Police Week. All Bryan County law enforcement agencies were invited to attend with many participating in the ceremony. DPD coordinated the local memorial service every year since 2012, with the exception of last year due to the pandemic.

National Police Week history - In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.