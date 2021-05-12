SISD

Sherman ISD is celebrating Better Hearing and Speech Month in the month of May and highlighted our Speech Language Pathologists. Better Hearing and Speech Month was started by the American Academy of Otolaryngology as a time to raise awareness about communication disorders and available treatment options that can improve the quality of life for those who experience problems speaking or hearing.

In Sherman ISD we have eight Speech Language Pathologists (SLPs) and six SLP Assistants (SLPAs) that serve the district and work diligently with the students that receive speech-language pathologists services. These individuals go above and beyond to ensure our students are successful. Many of the SLPs attend physician appointments with students and their parents to help advocate and communicate the concerns in areas such as voice, craniofacial abnormalities, or cleft palates.

All SLPs and SLPAs have been able to provide tele-therapy services this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each therapist uses a district-approved platform to implement tele-therapy strategies using the most innovative technology available. They’ve also been trained in the STAAR program. This program was funded through a grant awarded to the district through the Texas Education Agency for Autism. This program allows the therapists to implement communication strategies in the classrooms through an integrated approach with teachers.

Every spring a few of the SLPs also attend the Pre-K Roundup sessions to provide speech and language screenings and information to parents with concerns in those areas.

The speech team provides training for a large group of district teachers and participates in professional development for The Evaluation and Treatment of Bilingual students to better serve our bilingual population in speech therapy.

The Sherman ISD Speech Language Pathologists are a great team. Whether they are working with students one-on-one or assisting students in small groups, their assistance is needed and appreciated.

As we recognize Better Hearing and Speech Month, we do so by acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the Sherman ISD Speech-Language Pathologists.