Former Grayson County leader Raymond 'Jerdy' Gary dead at 87

Long-time community leader Jerdy Gary died last week at the age of 87.

Raymnod "Jerdy" Gary was born in Madill, Oklahoma in 1933 to Raymond and Emma Gary. He came to Denison in late1950s to run a petroleum company Sooner Oil Company. In addition to being a businessman, Gary shined as a community leader with posts on a group of local organizations too long to list including, a 20-year stint as Chairman of Texoma Medical Center

He was also appointed by Texas Governor Rick Perry to chair Grayson County's Regional Mobility Authority in 2008. He left that spot in 2010.

In 2006, Gary was recognized for his long term service to Texoma Medical Center. He has served on the THCS Board of Directors, currently including two terms as chairman for a second time. He was a founding member of the TMC Foundation, serving 14 years as its chairman. During his time as foundation chairman, country music singer and actress, Reba McEntire, joined Gary in supporting the foundation. Through her benefit concerts, numerous facilities and services were established including Reba’s Ranch House, the Reba McEntire Nurseries, the Reba McEntire Rehabilitation Center and the Reba Mobile Mammography Unit.

Gary's other appointments included the Task Force on Indigent Health in Texas by former Governor Mark White, the Task Force on Flooding of the Red River by former Governor Ann Richards.

Gary served as a board member for six years on the Denison Development Alliance and as chairman of the organization from 2004-2006. He has served as the Denison mayor, chairman of the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce, senior member of the Austin College Board of Trustees and, on two different occasions, as chairman of the board of trustees and as board chairman of Waples United Methodist Church. He received many awards for service, among them the 1989 Texas State Department of Highways and Public Transportation’s "Road Hand Award." He was the first recipient of the annual Civic Award from the Denison Rotary Club and was designated Denison Professional & Business Women’s Club "Boss of the Year" in 1977.

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday took a few minutes to remember Gary at Tuesday's meeting.