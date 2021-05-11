Todd Thompson appointed to GCRMA

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday appointed Todd Thompson to take a seat on the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority left open by the recent death of Sherman attorney Clyde Siebman.

The Grayson County RMA was originally developed to work on the extension of State Highway 289. That project was turned back over to county commissioners, though, when a different avenue of funding became available. Grayson County commissioners then put the RMA in charge of overseeing North Texas Regional Airport and also the Grayson County Toll Road.

Thompson was at Tuesday's meeting with his wife but declined to speak about his appointment.

"Todd I do appreciate you accepting this," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence of the action. "I think that's a bunch of great guys out there who need a little help and I think you are the one to help them," he continued.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Phyllis James said Thompson is a personal friend of hers. "He has done amazing things for our county, and I just want to congratulate him." Each of the four Grayson County commissioners get to appoint someone to the RMA board, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said.

Commissioner David Whitlock, precinct 2, said he saw Thompson, who works for Oncor, in the back of the room Tuesday but didn't know why he was there. "I am proud of you Bart for picking Todd Thompson," Whitlock said.

"This is a volunteer position," Magers added that volunteers really do help make the county the great place it is to live and work.