Mother's Day visit leads to stabbing in Sherman

A Mother's Day visit ended with one woman arrested for stabbing another in Sherman Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Apartments where a female victim from outside the area was visiting during the holiday weekend. The woman was assaulted by another unrelated female and stabbed with a knife.

In addition to being stabbed, the victim also suffered strike and bite wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was treated for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries. Police arrested the female suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding parole warrant.

Police are still investigating the assault and a cause for the incident has yet to be released.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com