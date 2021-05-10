Monday storm dropped small hail on GC, Tuesday's could bring inches of rain

Grayson County saw a brief storm that dropped pea sized hail in some areas. County residents should expect the spring like weather to continue on Tuesday with a couple of inches of rain forecast.

National Weather Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said the area has only seen about .04 inches of rain at the local airports in May, but this week's storms could make up for that.

While showers and thunderstorms are not unusual for this time of the year in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, the high temperatures expected this week are.

"The highs forecast in the upper 60s are a good 15 to 17 degrees below normal for this time of the year," Hernandez said. The NWS forecast shows that the area is not supposed to hit high temperatures in the 70s, still relatively low for this time of the year, until Thursday.

Tuesday evening, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and storms. Winds are expected to remain between 5-10 miles per hour and the low will be around 54 degrees.

Wednesday, the chance for precipitation will be around 20 percent with a high of 65 and winds remaining between 5-10 mph. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

The rain is expected to cease on Wednesday evening , but it will remain cloudy with northeasterly winds.

Thursday, area residents can expect a high near 72 degrees along with the first break in the clouds this week with a mostly sunny day. The wins are expected to stay for the rest of the week.

Another sunny day, Friday is expected to be around 76 degrees with wind gusts of as high as 20 mph. The night will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees

Hernandez said there is currently about a 20 percent chance of rain for the weekend, but that could change between now and then. Rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week at this point as well.