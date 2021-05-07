Grayson College 2021 graduates walk the stage

By Rhea Bermel

Grayson College

Friends and family watched as 459 Grayson College students received diplomas and certificates during three ceremonies Friday. The three ceremonies were divided by pathway with Arts & Humanities and Industrial Technologies at 9am, Business & Entrepreneurship and Public Services at 12pm and Health Sciences and Science & Technology at 3pm.

“At Grayson College, when we talk about our goal to connect you to the college, we aspire to transform lives by creating early connections to your career,” Dr. McMillen said. “When we talk about having students commit, we invite students to be partners in community building and developing personal momentum toward reaching milestones along your path to your degree. Everything we do is designed to help you complete your degree. Graduates, you can check all three boxes – connect, commit and complete.”

After Dr. McMillen’s address, the speaker for the event, 2021 Spring graduate, Student Liaison to the Board and 2020-2021 Phi Theta Kappa International President, Lavada Burse, was introduced.

“Every person I’ve encountered in my life, every experience, positive and negative, serve as, pieces of my life’s puzzle,” Burse said. “And while we often regret the negative experiences, remember those are the ones that serve us the greatest lessons and that give meaning to our best times. If you take away one thing from what I’ve shared, I hope it’s that you will embrace each piece of your life’s puzzle and value the snapshot it has created. Grayson College and everyone here including faculty, staff, administrators, fellow students, and my Phi Theta Kappa family, will forever be important pieces in my life’s puzzle.”

Of the 459 students receiving degrees Friday, 303 Associate Degrees, 24 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees and 132 certificates were awarded. The College’s graduates for spring were an average 27 years old, with the youngest being 16 and the oldest being 67. Workforce education students made up 29 percent of the graduating students, with health science making up 41 percent and academic studies comprising the other 30 percent.

In addition to the three commencement ceremonies held Friday, the college celebrated students in a variety of programs through several other awards ceremonies. On Thursday, the college held an Adult Education Literacy and Center For Workplace Learning Recognition Ceremony, as well as a Radiology Pinning Ceremony. Thursday also included a Medical Lab Technician Lab Coat Ceremony on the college’s South Campus. Friday evening, baccalaureate degree nurses who graduated from the RN-BSN program were honored along with associate degree in nursing graduates at a pinning ceremony. The celebrations will conclude Saturday with a Dental Assisting Pinning Ceremony.

“Our relationship doesn’t end today,” Dr. McMillen concluded. “We are here for you as you embark on launching a successful career or entering a university. You’re a Grayson College Viking and we are committed to you.