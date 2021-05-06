Sherman fed court sentences man to 30 years for making child porn

Staff reports

Sherman-based Federal District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced a Flower Mound man to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child this week.

A statement from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Nicholas J. Ganjei said Jermaine Lanie Codrington, 39, was convicted by a jury on Sep. 4, 2020, of production of child pornography. Upon his release from custody, Codrington will be on supervised release for 10 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by members of Homeland Security Investigations – Dallas and the Flower Mound Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa Miller and Maureen Smith.

"The exploitation of a child is among one of the worst offenses a person can commit, and the sentence handed down in this case reflects that,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to punish those that engage in such heinous acts, and hopefully deter those that might be inclined to similarly engage in such acts of exploitation.”

“The sexual exploitation of a child is an inexcusable and unconscionable crime, often causing life-long harm to those victimized, said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas. “The lengthy sentence imposed will not eliminate the trauma endured by the victim, but it does highlight the seriousness of the sexual offense perpetrated by the abuser.”

According to information presented in court, in April 2019, a minor child reported sexual abuse by Codrington. Law enforcement investigating the matter discovered images of child pornography on Codrington’s cellular phone. Codrington testified at trial and admitted to taking the photographs, stating that he had done so at the child’s request, to teach the child about their anatomy. Other evidence introduced at trial detailed the child’s interactions with Codrington and established that the child had no contemporaneous knowledge of the photos. The district court determined that an upward variance from the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines was warranted and sentenced Codrington to a term of imprisonment of 30 years.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.