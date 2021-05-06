GC sees its first day with no new COVID-19 cases

Grayson County hit a new COVID-19 milestone Thursday. The county reported no new cases of COVID-19 that day.

The county's COVID-19 active case count on Thursday was 15.

"There are still people being tested of course," Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said Thursday. "But they are all coming back as negative at this juncture. They're negative but they are still making sure to do their due diligence if they have any kind of symptoms that's associated with COVID-19 that they are going to get tested. But today is one of the first days in over a year that we have had zero positive cases."

Around noon, she said they could still get a positive test result later in the day, but so far none had come into the office.

And, positive cases could come in the days ahead. She said zero new cases is a great milestone but doesn't mean that people should let down their guards.

"It is a sign that we are headed in the right direction but we still need to continue take those necessary precautions and also to take part in vaccination programs wherever that may be for a person to access the vaccination program," Ortez said. "It shows that we are basically doing our due diligence and we are headed in the right direction to make sure that the trend downward continues. Hopefully we will get to a place where actual cases are minimal."

What will happen with the trend remains to be seen as the area gets ready to celebrate upcoming graduation season and the first holiday of the summer season. People traveling for those events could lead to cases spreading from one location to another and that could cause spikes in some areas.

Ortez cautioned that people still need to be concerned about social distancing and hand washing and all of the things that have been used to get the area to the low number of cases currently being reported.

A report from the Health Department and the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said that there were seven new cases reported on Saturday. and on Sunday it reported four. On Monday the county reported nine new cases and

Since the pandemic began more than 11,284 cases have been confirmed in the county.

A report from Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management provided the following statistics on Wednesday:

Vaccine doses administered: 64,817.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 31,112.

People fully vaccinated: 31,025.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:36.15%.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 28.70%.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.