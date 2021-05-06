A-Mayes-ing Carnival is sensory treat for students, staff

DISD

Come one, come all…to the Greatest School on Earth – MAYES ELEMENTARY!

Those were the circus-themed words emblazoned on signs, t-shirts and banners that recently took Mayes students and staff on a week-long journey down Memory Lane, complete with all the sights, sounds and smells of an old-fashioned carnival.

“It was our way of making sure everyone had time to relax, de-stress and have fun before our final round of state-mandated tests that will wrap up this challenging year,” said Mayes Principal Natalie Hicks. “We have our amazing teachers and PTO members to thank for this wonderful event. We could not have done it without them…they made the magic happen! Our staff supplied the curriculum tied to specific learning objectives and our PTO supplied the tangible rewards. With this plan we were able to tie everything to successful learning while having fun, so it was a win-win for everyone involved.”

The academic part of the carnival required Mayes students to earn Carnival Points by successfully completing classwork and homework assignments. Those points were earned through tickets. Teachers provided each student a ticket during the month of April for their exceptional classwork, but students could also earn tickets for good behavior. On the day of the Carnival students carried a total ticket card, which they used to spend at Friday’s Grand Carnival on a wide array of special food treats, games, toys…even fake tattoos. The result: hundreds of spiritually renewed teachers and students ready to finish a difficult year out in grand style.

“I could not be more proud of our teachers, staff and families,” said Hicks. “They’ve taken lemons and made lemonade this year! They’re just the best, and I cannot thank them enough for doing their part to support, nurture, educate and care for all our students during a very difficult year. In spite of everything, it’s been very wonderful and rewarding.”