GCSO to host Citizens Academy in the fall

Locals who are interested have the opportunity to get an in depth look at the inside workings of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office this fall with the recently announced Citizens Academy.

GC Sheriff Tom Watt and the Grayson County Sheriff's Office announced that the academy is for citizens interested in learning more about their Sheriff's Office (GCSO), its mission, and its members.

There is no cost to attend the 12-week program and the classes will be taught by members of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office. Topics covered in the citizen's academy will include organizational structure, patrol operations, criminal and narcotics Investigations, evidence processing, special response team, K-9 Unit, 911 communications, detention, collections, civil process, policy and procedure, firearms, crime prevention and use of force.

"Attendees will participate in scenario training to get hands-on experience working on a mock crime scene and use-of-force decisions. Additionally, attendees will tour the detention facility and 911 call center. Our main goal is to increase understanding of law enforcement work and develop effective police/community partnerships," said the written statement announcing the new class.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy will meet on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meetings will be held in the Assembly Room, 100 W Houston St, Sherman. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older and live, work, or attend school in Grayson County. Attendees must pass a background check and have no criminal history (other than traffic tickets).

Those selected must must sign the waiver of liability and commit to attending the entire academy to graduate. The number of participants for the program will be limited to 12 to ensure a quality learning experience. The deadline to apply will be June 29th, 2021, and the academy runs from September 2nd thru November 18th, 2021. To register, please contact via email Captain Harvey Smitherman at (smithermanh@co.grayson.tx.us) or by mail, Grayson County Sheriff's Office, 200 S Crockett St, Sherman, TX 75090.

Once Smitherman receives notice of a person's interest in the academy, he will provide them with an application and a liability waiver. For more information, please contact Captain Harvey Smitherman via email smithermanh@co.grayson.tx.us or by phone (903) 813-4200 X 2224.

