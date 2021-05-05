Grayson County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 24% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Grayson County has administered more than 64,721 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 3, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That's up 5% from the previous week's tally of 61,805 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Grayson County, 24% of people living in Grayson County are fully vaccinated as of May 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Texas reported 2,901,549 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.80% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Texas as of May 3 are Presidio County (52%), Starr County (45%), Jeff Davis County (41%), Fort Bend County (39%) and Brewster County (39%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Grayson County as of May 3:

How many people in Grayson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

31% of people in Grayson County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 39,603 people

24% of people in Grayson County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 31,025 people

How many people in Texas have been vaccinated so far?

40% of people in Texas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 11,226,347 people

29% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 8,081,630 people

