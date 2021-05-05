Grayson County's new COVID-19 cases down to 1
Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Grayson County reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brought the county's active caseload to 18.
Since the pandemic began 11,285 cases have been confirmed in the county.
A report from Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management provided the following statistics:
Vaccine doses administered: 64,817.
People vaccinated with at least one dose: 31,112.
People fully vaccinated: 31,025.
Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:36.15%.
Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 28.70%.
Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.
Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.
Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.