Grayson County's new COVID-19 cases down to 1

Grayson County reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brought the county's active caseload to 18.

Since the pandemic began 11,285 cases have been confirmed in the county.

A report from Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management provided the following statistics:

Vaccine doses administered: 64,817.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 31,112.

People fully vaccinated: 31,025.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:36.15%.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 28.70%.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.