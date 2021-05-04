Sherman PD release reports from first days of May

Staff reports

Sherman police

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, a traffic stop was conducted in the 200 block of S Sam Rayburn Frwy. The driver was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was complete the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver had one previous conviction for driving while intoxicated charge. The driver was arrested for DWI 2nd.

Theft - On Friday, Sherman Police Department received a call for a theft in the 200 block of North Sunset Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and learned three catalytic

converters had been cut off of U-Haul trucks. A report was generated for theft or property $2,500,$30K (motor vehicle parts).

Burglary - On Friday, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in the 1600 block of North Travis in reference to a burglary. A representative of the pharmacy advised they discovered damage to the rear door of the business and numerous medication bottles had been spilled on the floor of the business. As of this date and time, it is unknown which medications were stolen. A report was

generated for burglary of a building.

Assault - On April 30, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of N Northridge. A male at the residence advised his wife struck him

with a small statue. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a intoxicated driver. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Texoma Pkwy. After an investigation was completed the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver had one previous conviction for driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd.

Criminal mischief - On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of N Hoard Avenue in reference to a criminal mischief. Officers arrived and spoke with all parties involved. A report was completed for criminal mischief $750<$2500.

Burglary - On Saturday, a Sherman officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Rex Cruse in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. The victim advised his credit card, debit card, and driver`s license were stolen out of his unlocked pickup truck overnight. A report was generated for burglary of a vehicle.

Continuous violence - On Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a family violence assault at a residence in the 300 block West Steadman. Upon officer`s arrival, the female victim stated she was physically assaulted by her live-in boyfriend. According to her, he pushed her during their argument and she sustained visible injury when she fell on the stairs. This incident was the second family violence occurrence for the suspect within the last twelve months. The suspect was arrested for continuous violence against the family and transported to the Grayson County jail. He also had two Collin County warrants.

Evading arrest - On Saturday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Steadman for an assault/family violence call. Upon officer arrival, a suspect was located who briefly fled from officers. He was pursued and arrested for outstanding warrants, a family-violence related offense, and evading arrest/detention.

Possession of marijuana - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 22000 blk of US Highway 81 for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, a male had been transported to Texoma Medical Center. He was found to have marijuana on his person by hospital staff. A report was generated for possession marijuana under two ounces.

Found property - On Saturday, Sherman Officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 22000 block of US Highway 82. A firearm was located inside one of the vehicle consoles and taken to the police department for safekeeping. A report was

generated for found property.

Driving while intoxicated - On Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop near the 900 block of East Wells Avenue. The driver was arrested for driving while license invalid, as well as other narcotics related charges. He was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault - On Sunday, Sherman dispatch received a call in reference to a possible assault in the 1900 block of E Wells Ave. The caller stated there was a female at that location that required an ambulance for a cut on her foot. Officers were dispatched to the scene and observed the victim had multiple bruises and minor injuries to her body. EMS transported the victim to Wilson N Jones. The caller advised she found the victim laying in the middle of the road and believed she had been assaulted. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury. The victim refused to cooperate with further information.

Assault - On 05-03-2021, Sherman Police Officers responded to the area of 4800

Timberview Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival officer spoke with two individuals who are in a dating relationship. Each party alleged the other assaulted them. Investigation concluded that one party was assaulted inside the apartment by the other who threw a phone at him. The first party had visible injuries, which were consistent with his account of the incident. Approximately 15 minutes later, the couple found each other in a parking lot at which point the first party pushed the second down. The second party said the push and falling to the ground

caused her injury. Both parties were arrested for assault causing bodily injurty to a family member.

Theft - On Monday, officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined a vehicle had been stolen. A report for theft of property $2,500<$30k (motor vehicle) was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Monday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to his property located in the 900 block of West Pecan Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between May 1-2. A criminal mischief $100<$750 report was generated.

Assault - On Monday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a 911 call in regards to a disturbance occurring in the 100 block of W Fairview St. The caller stated she was assaulted by her son`s father. Officers were dispatched to the scene. It was learned the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. The caller then stated the suspect had thrown items at her and choked her. Officers were able to locate the suspect in the 700 block of S Elm St and learned he had an active warrant. The suspect was arrested for the warrant and the assault and a report was generated for assault of a family/household member Impeding breath/circulation.

