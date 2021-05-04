Grayson County reports additional COVID-19 related death

Grayson County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday evening bringing the total of such deaths in county residents to 364. Because of the way that the state has handled death certificates during the pandemic, the Herald Democrat has no other information about that county resident's death.

In addition, the county seven new cases Tuesday which brought the county's total active cases to 25.

Since the pandemic began 11,271 cases have been confirmed in the county.

A report from Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management provided the following statistics:

Vaccine doses administered: 64,721.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 39,603.

People fully vaccinated: 31,025.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:35.95.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 28.60.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.