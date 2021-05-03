One of Sherman's most wanted arrested in Nebraska

Staff reports

Jason Levi Miller, 39, of Bonham was arrested Monday morning in Valley, Nebraska by the Metro Fugitive Task Force of the United States Marshals Service out of Omaha, Nebraska. Miller has been on the Top Ten Most Wanted list of the Sherman Police Department for several years. Miller has outstanding warrants for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said its Criminal Investigator Don Tran, who serves as a Task Force officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, has been working tirelessly to located Miller and was successful in that endeavor last week. Miller will be transported to the Grayson County Jail shortly.

“This is another great example of the dividends of having an investigator working as a Task Force Officer. Public safety in our community has greatly benefited from our partnering with federal law enforcement agencies,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.