Denison receives additional COVID assistance funds

The city of Denison could soon have access to more funds to distribute to local agencies for responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city recently received an additional $143,572 for its Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding, which will offset the cost of pandemic response for the city and its community partners.

The city council was expected to discuss amending its action plan for 2019 to reflect these additional funds when it met at 6 p.m. Monday at Denison City Hall.

These funds are intended to provide "financial assistance to establish, stabilize and expand microenterprises that provide education, medical, food delivery, cleaning and other services to support health and childcare." City documents indicate that these funds can be provided to multiple agencies that provide public services that prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.

Of these funds, $28,714 will be reserved for administrative costs related to the program.

City documents do not indicate how these additional funds will be used, but staff recommends distributing them through public service agencies through out the city.