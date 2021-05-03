County's COVID-19 case count stays in 20s

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,260 test confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 363 Grayson Count people have been reported to have suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

Grayson County had only four new cases of test confirmed COVID-19 on Friday. That brought the county's total active cases to 23.

Since the pandemic began 11,264 cases have been confirmed in the county and there have been 363 COVID-19 related deaths.

A report from Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management said that the state's vaccine dashboard did not update on Friday due to technical issues. Therefore the numbers below are the same they were in the last report;

Vaccine doses administered: 63,734.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 38,925.

People fully vaccinated: 30,726.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:35.13.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 28.15.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.