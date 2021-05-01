Tri-County honors recognizes area students

Staff reports

Even though this year's awards banquet was off the table, First United Bank and Southeastern Oklahoma State Univerisity wanted to recognize area students for their academic and leadership accomplishments during the 2020-21 school year.

This year's tri-county honors applauded 85 from 17 schools for their excellence.

students receive medals and certificates as part of the honor.

The honorees are listed below by school:

Achille High School:

Cole Shull, Lane Quarles, Taylor Davis, Klay Ervin

Bennington High School:

Raci Reynolds, Lily Cordell, James Colby Boling, Marissa Bilbay, Brianna Haislip

Boswell High School:

Jaden Brown, Kollin Edge, Eli McIntyre, Ashton Eastwood

Caddo High School:

Callie Gray, Abby Stanley, Jayden Self, Kylee Anderson

Calera High School:

Zoey Cranford, Haylee Hestily, Kristian Thralls, Mila Tuttle

Colbert High School:

Parker Dawson, Merideth Behrens, Max Bledsoe, Kara Stanglin

Durant High School:

Azure Ammons Coxsey, Kylin Brown, Kyland Carper, Morgan Dunn, Neel Gautam,

Brady Holaday, Lauren Horner, Aidan Isenberg, Georgia Jones, Cason Keel, Malori Lawson, Danielle Paddor, Cordell Palmer, Taylor Patton, Blane Potts, Emma Rodgers, Jordon Saxon, Jacoby Simmons, Joshua Smith, Chelsie Wilmoth

Fort Towson High School:

Zachary Covington, Summer Lowrance, Tuff Rentz, Kaylee Gurry

Hugo High School:

Jake Blankenship, Taryn Joe, Jonathan Men, Alex Thompson, Jennifer Jones

Kiamichi Technology Center, Durant:

Kierra Hawks, Freddy Posas, Matthew Hooks, Makenzie Clark

Kiamichi Technology Center, Hugo:

Joesph Gonzales, Sawyer Combs

Kingston High School:

Emi O’Steen, Avri Weeks, Marshall Ludrick, Jesse Rose, Kayte Auld

Madill High School:

Beth Coleman, Elissa Neese, Gael Salinas, Ella Watts

Rock Creek High School:

Wyatt Achenbach, Alexander Robinson, Drew Hawk, Daisy Jackson

Silo High School:

Preston Pratt, Cassidy Harman, Emily Farr, TJ Impson, Navy Wesberry

Soper High School:

Desiree McGriff, Jacob Bell, Micah Westbrook, Hanna Williams

Victory Life Academy:

Arielle Turner, Janette Pena, Samantha Stensrud