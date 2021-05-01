SOSU students earn awards at Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature

SOSU

A number of political science students from Southeastern Oklahoma State University earned awards at the recent Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature (O.I.L.) competition.

The O.I.L. is a student-run mock government that replicates all three branches of the state government of Oklahoma.

Southeastern students have been participating in the competition for several years.

As a team, Southeastern took first place in the Best Senate Delegation Competition and third place in the competition for Best Overall Delegation.

In addition, a number of individual students from Southeastern earned recognition.

Tammy Vo, a senior political science major and SE delegation chair from Calera, received the Distinguished Delegate Award. In the Best Legislation competition, SE political science students took first (Christian Grinolds, a senior from Broken Bow) and third (Sophia Seay, a senior from Grapevine, Texas) place. In the Best Freshman Competition, political science students took second (Sophia Seay) and third (Caleb Atchison, a sophomore from McAlester) place.

Southeastern students also served in a variety of leadership positions and successfully advocated for the passage of multiple proposed changes to state policy.

Legislation written by Christian Grinolds, Sophia Seay and Caleb Atchison were all approved by the O.I.L. Senate.

The legislation written by political science major Christian Grinolds was also passed by the O.I.L. House and signed by the organization’s governor. It will subsequently be forwarded to the Oklahoma State Legislature where it is expected to be referred to committee for consideration as an actual law for the state.

Political science instructor Conner Alford serves as the faculty adviser.