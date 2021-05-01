Election results: May election draws 4.76 percent of GC registered voters
Not a lot of the county's 71,342 registered voters turned out to cast ballots in the spring elections. Of course some of them might not have lived in an area that had anyone or thing up for a vote.
Only 3,398 votes were cast in the elections held Saturday. That is about 4.76 percent of the county's registered voters.
Bells
City of Bells Mayor
Terry Crumby — 74 votes
Angela LeBlanc — 51 votes
total votes cast: 125
Council City of Bells
Roger D. Goodwin — 92 votes
Bill Richtermeyer — 80 votes
total votes cast: 172
Bells ISD Trustee
Max Robertson — 94 votes
Charlie Matchett — 82 votes
Jeremy Moore — 110 votes
Dava Washburn — 210 votes
Matt Stephens — 113 votes
Brent Adams — 93 votes
Total votes cast: 708
School Board unexpired term
Danna Phillips — 83 votes
Cole Kimberling — 173 votes
Total votes cast: 256
Mayor of city of Collinsville
Derek Kays — 70 votes
total votes cast: 70
Alderman city of Collinsville
Chase Guidera — 29 votes
Benny McKee — 49 votes
Sam Kentopian — 8 votes
Thomas Worsham, Jr., — 27 votes
Gina Richroath — 21 votes
Total votes cast: 134
Denison
Council Place 1 District 1
Michael Courtright — 149 votes
Total votes cast:149
Council Place 2 District 2
Kevin Lynn Arrington — 32 votes
James R. Thorne — 143 votes
Total votes cast: 175
At large Mayor
Janet Gott — 573 votes
Al Gilberti — 30 votes
Matt Blackshear — 89 votes
Total votes cast:692
Sherman
Sherman ISD Trustee Place 1
Calvin L. Holland III — 231 votes
Adam Cernero — 311 votes
Total votes cast: 542
Sherman ISD Trustee Place 2
Brad Morgan — 457 votes
Total votes cast: 457
Tom Bean
Councilmembers
Britany Melton — 85 votes
Albert "Al" Ellis — 88 votes
Sherry E. Howard— 35 votes
Dawson Nitcholas— 80 votes
Total votes cast:288
Van Alstyne
City Proposition I
For: 221
Against: 22
Total votes cast:243
Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 2
Beau Williams — 490 votes
Anthony Albertini — 99 votes
Total votes cast: 589
Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 5
Dennis Smith — 584 votes
Total votes cast:584
Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 6
Steve Roddy — 587 votes
Total votes cast: 587
Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 7
David Kerr: — 583 votes
Total votes cast:583
Van Alstyne ISD Proposition 1
For — 517 votes
Against— 127 votes
Total votes cast:644
Whitesboro
City Proposition I
For — 119 votes
Against— 9 votes
Total Votes cast:128
Whitewright
City Council Place 1
Philip Guthrie — 42 votes
Traci Barr — 123 votes
Total votes cast:165
City Council Place 2
Diana Scott — 84 votes
John Simon — 82 votes
Total votes cast:166
City Council Place 5
Jason Summers — 63votes
Shirley Ballard — 104 votes
Total votes cast:167
Howe
Howe ISD Trustee
Charles Haley — 129 votes
Josh Vincent — 95 votes
Crystal Lawson — 36 votes
Janie Finney— 140 votes
Brad Murphy — 81 votes
Total votes cast:481
Pilot Point
Pilot Point ISD Trustee Place 5
Jacob Stuckly — 2 votes
Total votes cast:2
Pilot Point ISD Trustee Place 6
Kevin Ware— 2 votes
Total votes cast:2
Pilot Point ISD Trustee Place 7
April Hurst— 0 votes
Zach Grigsby— 2 votes
Total votes cast:2
Pottsboro:
Pottsboro ISD Board Trustee
Doyle Roy Jr., — 243 votes
Mike Springer — 156 votes
Drue Bynum — 132 votes
Total votes cast:531
S&S Consolidated ISD
S&S Consolidated Trustee Place 5
Dan Griffin — 27 votes
Sean Turner — 95 votes
Total votes cast:122
S&S Consolidated Trustee Place 6
Chris Lopez — 95 votes
Total votes cast:95
Tioga
Tioga ISD Trustee Seat 2
Dallas Slay — 61 votes
Patty Wheeler— 61 votes
Total votes cast:122
Tioga ISD Trustee Seat 5
Dugan Rainey — 110 votes
Total votes cast:110
Tioga ISD Trustee Seat 6
Shawn Nesmith — 41 votes
Curtis Byler — 29 votes
Stacy Price — 53 votes
Total votes cast:123