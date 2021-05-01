Election results: May election draws 4.76 percent of GC registered voters

Staff reports

Not a lot of the county's 71,342 registered voters turned out to cast ballots in the spring elections. Of course some of them might not have lived in an area that had anyone or thing up for a vote.

Only 3,398 votes were cast in the elections held Saturday. That is about 4.76 percent of the county's registered voters.

Bells

City of Bells Mayor

Terry Crumby — 74 votes

Angela LeBlanc — 51 votes

total votes cast: 125

Council City of Bells

Roger D. Goodwin — 92 votes

Bill Richtermeyer — 80 votes

total votes cast: 172

Bells ISD Trustee

Max Robertson — 94 votes

Charlie Matchett — 82 votes

Jeremy Moore — 110 votes

Dava Washburn — 210 votes

Matt Stephens — 113 votes

Brent Adams — 93 votes

Total votes cast: 708

School Board unexpired term

Danna Phillips — 83 votes

Cole Kimberling — 173 votes

Total votes cast: 256

Mayor of city of Collinsville

Derek Kays — 70 votes

total votes cast: 70

Alderman city of Collinsville

Chase Guidera — 29 votes

Benny McKee — 49 votes

Sam Kentopian — 8 votes

Thomas Worsham, Jr., — 27 votes

Gina Richroath — 21 votes

Total votes cast: 134

Denison

Council Place 1 District 1

Michael Courtright — 149 votes

Total votes cast:149

Council Place 2 District 2

Kevin Lynn Arrington — 32 votes

James R. Thorne — 143 votes

Total votes cast: 175

At large Mayor

Janet Gott — 573 votes

Al Gilberti — 30 votes

Matt Blackshear — 89 votes

Total votes cast:692

Sherman

Sherman ISD Trustee Place 1

Calvin L. Holland III — 231 votes

Adam Cernero — 311 votes

Total votes cast: 542

Sherman ISD Trustee Place 2

Brad Morgan — 457 votes

Total votes cast: 457

Tom Bean

Councilmembers

Britany Melton — 85 votes

Albert "Al" Ellis — 88 votes

Sherry E. Howard— 35 votes

Dawson Nitcholas— 80 votes

Total votes cast:288

Van Alstyne

City Proposition I

For: 221

Against: 22

Total votes cast:243

Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 2

Beau Williams — 490 votes

Anthony Albertini — 99 votes

Total votes cast: 589

Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 5

Dennis Smith — 584 votes

Total votes cast:584

Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 6

Steve Roddy — 587 votes

Total votes cast: 587

Van Alstyne ISD Trustee Place 7

David Kerr: — 583 votes

Total votes cast:583

Van Alstyne ISD Proposition 1

For — 517 votes

Against— 127 votes

Total votes cast:644

Whitesboro

City Proposition I

For — 119 votes

Against— 9 votes

Total Votes cast:128

Whitewright

City Council Place 1

Philip Guthrie — 42 votes

Traci Barr — 123 votes

Total votes cast:165

City Council Place 2

Diana Scott — 84 votes

John Simon — 82 votes

Total votes cast:166

City Council Place 5

Jason Summers — 63votes

Shirley Ballard — 104 votes

Total votes cast:167

Howe

Howe ISD Trustee

Charles Haley — 129 votes

Josh Vincent — 95 votes

Crystal Lawson — 36 votes

Janie Finney— 140 votes

Brad Murphy — 81 votes

Total votes cast:481

Pilot Point

Pilot Point ISD Trustee Place 5

Jacob Stuckly — 2 votes

Total votes cast:2

Pilot Point ISD Trustee Place 6

Kevin Ware— 2 votes

Total votes cast:2

Pilot Point ISD Trustee Place 7

April Hurst— 0 votes

Zach Grigsby— 2 votes

Total votes cast:2

Pottsboro :

Pottsboro ISD Board Trustee

Doyle Roy Jr., — 243 votes

Mike Springer — 156 votes

Drue Bynum — 132 votes

Total votes cast:531

S&S Consolidated ISD

S&S Consolidated Trustee Place 5

Dan Griffin — 27 votes

Sean Turner — 95 votes

Total votes cast:122

S&S Consolidated Trustee Place 6

Chris Lopez — 95 votes

Total votes cast:95

Tioga

Tioga ISD Trustee Seat 2

Dallas Slay — 61 votes

Patty Wheeler— 61 votes

Total votes cast:122

Tioga ISD Trustee Seat 5

Dugan Rainey — 110 votes

Total votes cast:110

Tioga ISD Trustee Seat 6

Shawn Nesmith — 41 votes

Curtis Byler — 29 votes

Stacy Price — 53 votes

Total votes cast:123