Paris man gets 35 years in GC court for 5th DWI

Joshua Armstrong, 37, of Paris, Texas, was found guilty of felony Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more by a Grayson County Jury on March 10 following a three-day trial.

Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court sentenced Armstrong to 35 years in prison. Since the jury made a finding that a deadly weapon was used or exhibited during his offense Armstrong must serve at least 17 and half years before being considered for parole.

On the morning of August 12, 2019, Sherman Police responded to a 911 call at the Steeple Chase Apartments off of FM 1417. During the course of the investigation, Sherman Police determined a suspect had been driving dangerously around the complex, nearly striking another vehicle and driving onto a grassy area where vehicles were not permitted.

After determining which apartment the suspect had fled into, SPD officers identified Armstrong and determined he was under the influence of narcotics. Armstrong was arrested and consented to provide a sample of his blood.

A toxicology report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab confirmed that Armstrong had methamphetamine in his system. During his arrest, Armstrong admitted to having also taken “suboxone,” a substance which the DPS toxicology report does not analyze. Armstrong also admitted to the arresting officer that he was currently on parole for felony DWI. At sentencing, the State presented testimony from several law enforcement agencies which proved several intoxication and drug offenses committed while Armstrong was on parole, just months before this 5th DWI arrest. Because of two prior felony convictions for felony DWI, Armstrong’s punishment range was 25 years-Life in prison.

“This Defendant had four prior DWI convictions, two of which were felonies. He was on parole when he decided to, yet again, put our community at risk. Driving under the influence of methamphetamine is just as dangerous as driving after under the influence of alcohol,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young who prosecuted the case.