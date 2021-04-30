More than 38K GC residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Grayson County reported only six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management said Grayson County had only 25 active COVID-19 cases Thursday including the six new cases reported on that day.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,260 test confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 363 Grayson Count people have been reported to have suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

There have been 105,018 tests performed for the virus in the county.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

The following are other statistics reported by the county on Wednesday:

Vaccine doses administered: 63,734.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 38,925.

People fully vaccinated: 30,726.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:35.13.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 28.15.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.