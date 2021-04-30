Grand jury indicts locals on drug, other charges

Grayson County grand jurors this week issued a slew of indictments for charges that ranged from theft to aggravated assault. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. The following people were indicted this week:

Russell Edward Wilson, 44, of Fort Worth — DWI 3rd or More; Pomeroy, Zachary Alan Pomeroy, 25, of Sherman — assault public servant;

Joshua Hash,31, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

David Glen Wolfington, 59, of Sherman — sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14, sexual assault and sexual assault (rape);

Jesse Dewayne Mitcheson, 26, of Gainesville — credit card or debit card abuse;

Karl Wayne Carter, 66, of Haltom City — theft of property;

Zacharias Wayne Tucker, 20, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Alexis Yanez, 29, of Sherman — sexual assault;

Orlando James Gonzales, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent delivery (cocaine)possession of a controlled substance with intent delivery drug free zone (alprozolam);

Joseph Wayne Corbitt, 29, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Stewart Peltcher, 36, of Sherman — aggravated assault with deadly weapon;

Jase Eric Collins, 20, of Sherman — assault family or house member Impede breath;

Donovan Donte Harrison, 30, of Atoka, Oklahoma — forgery governmental instrument;

Tanya Renee Nehr, 50, of Petty — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Christopher Michael Reeves,30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Addison Jackson, 22, of Sherman — harassment of public servant and harassment of public servant;

Austin Anthony Cronin, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Glenn Alsbrook Coley, 36, of Sherman —two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), one with intent to deliver;

Ashli Dawn Bretsnyder,27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ronnie Lee Shires Jr., 43, of Denison — theft of property with previous convictions;

Nicholas Shaey Palmer, 25, of Denison — forgery government instrument;

Shawna Dnay Hesson, 30, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Breanna Lesha Dowdy, 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Calvin Houston Routt, 28, of Sherman — assault intentional or reckless breath family with previous conviction;

Dedrick Djuan Polk, 48, of Sherman — theft of property.