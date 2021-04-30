Former SHS coach receives VIP tour

SISD

Sherman ISD recently celebrated a blast from the past! When the new Sherman High School campus opened in January, the community could not wait to visit the campus. For Stan Wessinger, his wish to tour the new school and athletic facilities came true.

"It's amazing," Wessinger expressed as his bus arrived in front of the SHS Multi-purpose Activity Center.

The 87-year-old former Sherman High School coach and current resident of Brookdale Senior Living facility was an assistant offensive coach of Sherman High School from 1971-1977, under the legendary Head Coach Tommy Hudspeth.

Wessinger entered hospice care in January but has had significant health improvements over the past few months. His family attributes his recent recovery to excellent care at the Brookdale Senior Living facility and his motivating thoughts of one day having the opportunity to tour the high school's new athletic facilities.

Wessinger’s son, Randy Wessinger, understands the importance of Bearcat football and accompanied his father on the tour. Randy was the quarterback of the great 1976 and 1977 Bearcat teams and played under his father.