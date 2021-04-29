Grayson County grand jury returns a slew of April indictments

Grayson County grand jurors indicted a number of local people on various felony charges this week.

The indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following is a list of some of the people indicted this week.

Thomas Floyd Daniel, 42, of Gordonville — two counts of burglary of building;

Steven Hickey, 51, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Lionel Perez,45, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jonathan Beau White, 38, possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Devyn Roberts, 26, of Colbert, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Hershel Lamar Lowe, 47, of Bossier City — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bailey Richard Wilson, 36, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or More;

Amanda Kaye Moncier, 38, of Van Alstyne — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Brandy Nakail Nickerson, 23, of Sherman —bail jumping and failure to appear;

Randy Allan Clover Jr., 31, of Gordonville — theft of property with previous convictions and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Cassandra Mae Ball, 39, of Gordonville — theft of property with previous conviction and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with previous conviction;

Jay Cole Davidson, 37, of Van Alstyne — continuous violence against the family and possession of a prohibited weapon;

Kevin Eugene Sallas, 47, of Lockhart — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Matthew Dwayne Banda, 17, of Denison — burglary of building;

Auby Cole Tucker, 38,of Denison — three counts of fraud use/possession identifying;

Lazziert La'Shawn Gray, 17, of Denison —sexual assault (rape), Attempt to commit rape, agg sexual assault (rape) and burglary of habitation intend other felony;

Whorton, Jason Paul Whorton, 43, of Denison — fraudulent possession or use of a debit or credit card;

Shay Floyd Barnes, 27, of Denison — four counts of assault peace officer or judge and two of attempt to take weapon from an officer;

Kelynn Ryan Jaresh ,18, of Denison — burglary of building;

Derek John Word, 39, of Denison — evading arrest detention with a vehicle previous conviction or serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Christina Marie Moody, 36, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Jason Scott Moody, 36, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

David Ashley Hewitt, 40, of Whitewright — evading arrest with a vehicle;

Richard Bruce Wiggs II, 46 of Whitewright — evading arrest with a vehicle. and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Vanhuss, William Henry Vanhuss, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Randy Wilson Reed Jr. 23, of Denison — obstruction or retaliation;

Christopher Earl Tarver, 59, of Mesquite — possession of (cocaine);

Daniel Leon Steelman Jr., 18, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christopher Jamar Jordan,35, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Sequista Love, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bradley Samuel Renshaw, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence;

Mary Ellen Morrissy, 31, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brodrick Antawn Henderson, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth), fraudulent use of identification and tamper with physical evidence;

Tristan Lee Cartwright, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth).