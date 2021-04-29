Pilot Point woman sentenced in federal district court for bank fraud

Staff reports

A Pilot Point woman was sentenced this week to 24 months in prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Kristine Irene Lynch, 44, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to bank fraud and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison recently by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan. As part of her sentence, Lynch was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $467,280.

“Schemes like this can cripple an institution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei in a written statement released to news organizations. “One person’s greed can wreak havoc on countless others.”

According to the court documents, Lynch was employed at the North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) from 2006 until August 2017 as Comptroller. As Comptroller, she was able to print checks herself, or have checks printed on her behalf. Lynch devised a scheme to printing checks for personal use, or to have employees print them for her, drawn against the NTMC bank account. Lynch then voided the checks in the accounting system after they cleared the bank in order to disguise her scheme. Lynch spent the proceeds derived from the fraudulent checks for her own personal use. A later audit revealed that Lynch was responsible for a total of 113 fraudulent checks, resulting in a total loss of $467,280.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William R. Tatum.