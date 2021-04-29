Fannin County indicts 45 people this week.

The Fannin County District Attorney's Office said grand jurors this week returned 45 indictments and one no bill. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. So far this year, grand jurors in Fannin County have returned 141 indictments.

The following people were indicted this week:

Timothy Ray Allen, 25, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;

Thomas G. Anthamatten III, 26, of Quinlan — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

April Asselin, 46, of Bonham — credit card or debit card abuse elderly;

Alexis Batemen, 22, of Honey Grove —forgery;

Christian Scott Batemena, 23, of Bonham — possession of child pornography;

Richard Rashad Bates, 18, of Irving — assault family or house member impede breath or circulation and continuous violence against the family;

Azariah Bell, 35, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — unauthorized use of vehicle;

Preston Earl Bruner, 46, of Telephone — unauthorized use of vehicle;

Samantha Jo Clark, 30, of Leonard — two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Nathan Scott Clinkscales, 30, of Cleburne —theft of property;

Elishajuan Jurome Cox, 18, of Bonham — theft of property and unauthorized use of vehicle;

Gary Vincent Delvin, 33, of Bonham 33 — assault family or house member impede breath or circulation;

Alec Sebastian Caleb Dickinson, 25, of Honey Grove 25 — possession of a controlled substance;

Jennifer Dianne English-Dudu, 48, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance;

Maria Escalaante-Reenteria, 27, of Bonham 27 — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Mason Felke, 22, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Perry Franklin, 22, of Honey Grove — continuous violence against the family;

Fernando Gamez, 20, of Princeton — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Franklin Wayne Gunn,40, of Point — assault family or house member impede with previous conviction;

Lisan Annette Hamilton, 50, of Bonham —theft of property with two or more previous convictions;

David Wayne Kizer Jr., 31, of Ravenna — two counts of sexual assault child enhanced;

Ashley Danielle Knight, 39, of Broken Bow Oklahoma — two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one in a drug free zone;

Darrelle Lee Lovell, 29, of Bonham — three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

John David Manning, 36, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Randy Eugene Miller, 69, of Trenton — sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 15 and indecency against a child sexual contact;

Jacob Eugen Olson, 26, of Bonham 26 — burglary of a habitation;

Samuel Poliakoff, 60, of Bonham 60 — assault public servant – enhanced;

Jamie Elizabeth Shoemaker, 37, of Bonham — unauthorized use of vehicle;

Joanna Lee Shope, 52, of Texarkana — credit card or debit card abuse enhanced;

Terez Smith, 29, of Carrolton — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Spann, 25, of Bonham — theft of firearm;

Scott Andrea Stalsbery, 52, of Alba — possession of a controlled substance;

Daniel Leon Steelman, 18, of Denison — theft of property;

Crystal Shae Thomas, 33, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Cody Williams, 20, of Leonard — sexual assault.