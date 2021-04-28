Woman reports this week identity stolen between 2013-2018; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Violation - On April 27, Sherman officers responded to the 100 blk of W Wilson Ave in

reference to a disturbance. The caller stated her boyfriend was causing issues at

their residence. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The victim told officers she

was a protected party listed in an active protective order against her boyfriend. A

report for violation of protective order was filed with the Grayson County District

Attorney's Office.

Possession of a controlled substance - On April 26, Sherman Police Department Officers served a warrant for arrest in the 300 block of East Brockett Street. The suspect was placed under arrest, and transported to the Grayson County Jail. Upon book in and searching of the suspect, he was found to have narcotics on his person.

The suspect was booked in for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Fraud - On April 27, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding identity theft. The complainant stated that a known suspect used her identity fraudulently. The incident occurred between November 2013 and July 2018. A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Found property - On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of W Idlewood Drive in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, a suitcase was located on a person's property. The property owner advised it did not belong to them. The

suitcase and its contents were seized for safekeeping. A report was generated for

Found Property.