Man gets 78 months for meth trafficking

Eastern District of Texas

A Jacksonville man was sentenced today to 78 months in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei recently.

Andres Gallegos, 38, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison recently by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

According to the court documents, an investigation into drug trafficking in Smith and Cherokee Counties revealed in October 2018 Gallegos regularly sold methamphetamine from his residence in Jacksonville. Gallegos was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 8, 2019, and charged with distributing methamphetamine on Oct. 16, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018, and again on Oct. 26, 2018.

“Over time, cases like this can make a big difference in our local communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Through a sustained, focused effort by federal, state, and local law enforcement, we can make our cities and town safer and drug-free.”

This case was investigated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, the Jacksonville Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen H. Hurst.