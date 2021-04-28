GC active COVID cases drop to the 20s Tuesday

Grayson County had only 27 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That number included the eight new cases reported for that day. Since the pandemic began there have been 11,251 test-confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 363 people have died COVID-19 related deaths.

There have been 104,549 tests performed for the virus in the county.

The following are other statistics reported by the county on Tuesday:

Vaccine doses administered: 62,285.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 38,410.

People fully vaccinated: 29,744.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:34.56.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 27.19.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.