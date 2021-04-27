SPD receive series of public intoxication, DWI reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Public intoxication - On April 23, Sherman Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Taylor. Upon arrival, a male was located on the property intoxicated and not cooperative with officers. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Public intoxication - On April 23, a Sherman officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of North Travis in reference to an intoxicated person laying in the parking lot. When officers arrived on scene, the male was located

lying on a second floor landing of one of the apartment buildings. The male smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages, and was unable to stand up under his own

power. The male was deemed to be a danger to himself and was arrested for

public intoxication.

Possession of marijuana - On April 23, Sherman Police Department dispatched received a call about someone possibly smoking marijuana in a vehicle in the 3200 block of Northpoint Road. Officers located the vehicle. The driver admitted to having marijuana. Officers seized the marijuana. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Assault - On April 23, Sherman Police Department Dispatched officers to the 900 block of East Wells Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, it was found

the victim's friend threatened her earlier. The victim was tired of being harassed,

so she met the suspect to confront him. They started to argue. During the

argument, the suspect aggressively grabbed a styrofoam cup. In doing so, he

grazed her stomach with his hand. The victim was offended by the contact. The

victim called the police, and the suspect fled the scene. A report was made of

assault by contact. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving while intoxicated - On April 23, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of N US 75 SB in reference to a single vehicle wreck. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. A report for driving while intoxicated second offense was generated.

Possession of marijuana - On April 23, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block Texoma Pkwy. The officer deployed his K9 partner to open air sniff around the vehicle and K9 alerted. Contraband was located inside the vehicle. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Driving while intoxication - On April 24, Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Montgomery Street and East Cherry Street. During the stop, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more and also for an outstanding warrant from Haskell County for driving while intoxicated third or more. The driver was transported to the Grayson County Jail.