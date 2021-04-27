GC COVID cases remain in the 30s over the weekend

Grayson County's COVID-19 active cases don't seem to be climbing.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management said the county's active caseload on Monday was 30.

That same report said there were three new cases reported Saturday, four new cases on Sunday and six on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,243 test confirmed cases have been reported in the county and 363 people have suffered COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 104,039 tests performed for the virus.

The report also included the following statistics:

Vaccine doses administered: 61,805.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 38,328.

People fully vaccinated: 29,362.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:34.41.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older that are fully vaccinated: 26.80.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

Grayson County Population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.