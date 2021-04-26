Early voting continues for GC cities, schools

Early voting continues this week for city and school board elections throughout the county. Early voting ends Tuesday.

Early voting hours on those days will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Grayson County Elections Administration Office is using vote centers for this spring's elections which means any registered Grayson County voter can vote for their jurisdictions candidates at one of the open vote centers throughout the county.

Here are the vote centers:

Bells City Hall, 203 S. Broadway in Bells, Howe Community Center, 700 W. Hanning; Tioga Fire Department Meeting Room, 601 W. Main in Tioga; Tom Bean City Hall, 201 S. Britton; Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main; Whitewright City Hall, 206 W. Grand; Collinsville Community Center, 117 N. Main; Pottsboro Independent School District Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane; Sadler Baptist Church, 419 S. Main in Sadler; Southmayd City Hall, 4525 Elementary Drive; Grayson County sub courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison; Parkside Baptist Church, 401 N. Lillis Lane in Denison; Grayson County Elections Administration, 115 W. Houston in Sherman; Sherman High Foyer, 2907 W. Travis.