Grayson County COVID-19 numbers remain in the 30s Friday

Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases remained in the 30s Friday. A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management said there were eight new cases on Friday and the county had an active COVID-19 case count of 32.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 362 COVID-19 related deaths of Grayson County residents.

The county has also reported 11,230 test confirmed cases of the virus and 103,706 tests that have been performed for the virus.

The following statistics were also released by the county on Friday:

Vaccine doses administered: 60,098;

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 37,798.

People fully vaccinated: 28,209.

Percentage of population 16 years old or older with at least one dose: 33.89. Percentage of Population 16 years old or older fully vaccinated: 25.73.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.