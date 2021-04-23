SISD recognizes employees of the month

SISD

The following Sherman ISD employees have been recognized as Staff Members of the Month

Secondary Teacher of the Month

Sherry Young

Sherman High School

Sherry Young is always seeking out opportunities to improve in any way she can or aid in her student's development. Mrs. Young leads the SHS fine arts department and takes care of everyone at Sherman High School. Because of her expertise, Mrs. Young’s help and opinions are valued and sought out by community art leagues, local schools, and universities. Sherman High School Principal Jenifer Politi says that the campus can't say enough positive things about Mrs. Young.

Elementary Teacher of the Month

Jessica Creech

Wakefield Elementary

Jessica Creech is a dedicated first-grade teacher who takes the time to build positive relationships with her students. She realizes those student relationships support academic and social-emotional development for the students in her classroom. She has served as the lead for PBIS encouraging teachers to use many positives to reinforce desired behaviors for students. Jessica uses hands-on math activities to promote understanding of new concepts to first graders, and her consistently high test scores demonstrate the growth her students make throughout the school year. Principal Eartha Linson stated that despite Mrs. Creech not being a virtual teacher, she writes the math lesson plans for virtual and in-person teachers. During her time at Wakefield, Mrs. Creech has grown immensely and is a lifelong learner with a growth mindset.

Team of the Month

Beverly Warren, Kelly Alvarez, Lori Coomber, and Nicole Barry

Wakefield Elementary

This team goes above and beyond to address the needs of Wakefield students by determining which students work best together according to their academic and emotional needs. Their team data shows steady increases in reading and math scores, and they are consistently showing growth toward reaching the campus goals that have been set. Members of this team have presented at vertical team meetings and volunteered for district-level committees. They also work together with the virtual teacher on the team, to ensure Wakefield students receive equitable instruction regardless of the mode of delivery. “This team was chosen to be our model to represent how the PLC process should work. They are a great example and a wonderful group of educators,” expressed Principal Eartha Linson.

Employee of the month

Adam Patterson

Sherman ISD Technology

As the coordinator for the SISD Technology Department, Adam Patterson embodies what it means to be a selfless and dedicated employee. He has tirelessly worked to fulfill the requests of others while working on coordinating and laboring to get the new high school's technology up and running. Mr. Patterson never stops because the needs in technology never stop. He is known to stay late, come early, and even come on the weekend to ensure that technology is up and running for our staff and students. He is always positive, and he has a generous and self-sacrificing attitude. Adam is always willing to help a staff member or student at a moment's notice and responds to requests for help from everyone. He is the "go-to" guy that everyone seeks out, and he never says no. He is always available to make things work and keep the district technology services department running smoothly. Mr. Patterson constantly works to make Sherman ISD the best it can be.