GC reports only 4 new COVID-19 cases

Grayson County had only 32 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday including the four new cases reported that day.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,222 test confirmed cases of the virus in the county. The county has reported 362 COVID-19 related deaths and 103,541 tests for the virus have been administered.

The county also released the following statistics:

Vaccine doses administered: 59,438.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 37,508.

People fully vaccinated: 26,834.

Percentage of population 16 years old or older with at least one dose: 33.56%.

Percentage of Population 16 years old or older who are fully vaccinated: 25.37%.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586,

Grayson County population 16 and older: 107,521.