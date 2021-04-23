Former Sher-Den Mall site to reopen

What was once a bustling shopping mall in Sherman may see new life through redevelopment. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plats for the former Sher-Den Mall site, located along Texoma Parkway, to be redeveloped as a mixture of retail and residential.

The request for a replat was approved unanimously by the commission this week as a part of the meeting's consent agenda, which represent common or routine items that already confirm to city standards and guidelines. As such, the plats were not individually discussed.

The site, not to be confused with Midway Mall, sits in the 2800 through 3200 blocks of Texoma Parkway and is bordered by U.S. Highway 82, Frisco Road and Gallagher Drive.

City documents indicate that developers plan to break the 44-acre site into 10 lots, for both retail and residential uses. The land directly adjacent to Texoma Parkway will be split into nine lots for redevelopment. An additional thirty acres of land will make up the final lot along Frisco Road.

Calls to Jim Duggan, who is listed as the developer for the projects, for comment were not immediately returned.

In it's heyday, the nearly 500,000 square-foot mall was lauded as the only enclosed shopping center between Dallas and Oklahoma City. The mall was first conceived in 1968 and formally opened its doors with 42 shops in late 1970 with notable tenants including J.C. Penney, Montgomery Ward and a Kroger supermarket.

The shopping mall began to decline in the mid 1980s with the opening of the Midway Mall. The final tenant, Montgomery Ward, finally closed its doors permanently in 1999, bringing an end to nearly 30 years of shopping in Texoma.

The mall was torn down between 2004 and 2005, leaving only an empty lot in its place. Still, some reminders of its time as a mall, including a decorative planter and billboard, can still be seen behind the cover of trees and brush.

Over the years, efforts were made to redevelop the location, including as a possible jail site, but none of these projects ever full developed.

"The old Sher-Den Mall site has been a major hole in the Texoma Parkway commercial district for decades," said Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch. "We’ve had a variety of different developers and investors propose different uses for the site over the years, but unfortunately none of those projects has come to fruition.

"The fact that we’re finally seeing some movement toward redevelopment is great sign for the city of Sherman and the rest of Grayson County, as well. A mixed-use approach to bringing commercial and residential may be the solution to one of our area’s largest empty properties."