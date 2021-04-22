GC grand jurors indict locals on drug, other charges

Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Grayson County announced indictments for local people on charges from theft to aggravated assault

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office recently released a list of people indicted on charges that ranged from theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Dylan Jay White, 29, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Taylor Michelle Williams, 25, of Bells — theft of firearm;

Zacharias Wayne Hargis, 36, of Sherman — osc with intent to deliver Lysergiv Acid;

Sylvester Shane Hargis,36, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; 

Jennifer Mae Petty, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with delivery methamphetamine;

Jerry Don Wright, 37, of Denison — boating while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Christopher Ryan Henson, 27, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury family or household member;

Ana Cristina Izquierdo, 32, of Denison — bail jumping;

Robert Steven Holmes, 31, of Emory — bail jumping;

Elysabeth Ann Daily, 21, of unknown — four counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and one of theft of property;

Michael Keith McKinney Jr., 36, of Garland — four counts of theft of property and six counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kathryn Nicole Carter, 26, of Frisco —two counts of  taking a weapon from an officer, assault public servant, harassment of a public servant, aggravated assault of a public servant, attempted escape while arrested;

Brittney Leigh Cory, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin;

Steven Michael Ball, 30, of Justin — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Christopher Ryan Henson, 27, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a pregnant person, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, theft of property, evading arrest;

Wesley Craig Rogers, 38, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

David Sampson, 58, of Denison — theft of property;

Darron Lamont Wilson,37, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; 

Richard Wayne Turner, 51, of Dallas — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury;

Roy Rouglas Polmanter-Wright, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Cody Wayne Hays, 28, of Sherman — assault family member impede breathing;

Johnny Lee Merritt, 39, of Hugo, Oklahoma —four counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of property;

Corbon Harvey Smith, 20, of unknown — burglary of a building;

David Wayne Jones Sr., 42, of Denison — assault family member with previous conviction and assault family member impede breathing;

Jessi Kaitlin-French Shipley, 35, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms and possession of a controlled substance marijuana;

Darrian Paige Kemp, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance heroin;

William Edward Oelfke, 60, of Sherman — theft of property;

Julian Tirries McCowan, 34, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Mickey Jermain Starnes, 38, of Tyler — forgery of a financial instrument;

Jeffrey Alan Wood, 26, of Sherman — assault family member impede breathing and two counts of  injury to a child, elder or disabled person reckless bodily injury;

James Joshua Brown, 36, of Tom Bean — two counts of assault family member with previous convictions;

Arceli Amador, 33, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 