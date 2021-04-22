GC grand jurors indict locals on drug, other charges

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office recently released a list of people indicted on charges that ranged from theft to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Dylan Jay White, 29, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Taylor Michelle Williams, 25, of Bells — theft of firearm;

Zacharias Wayne Hargis, 36, of Sherman — osc with intent to deliver Lysergiv Acid;

Sylvester Shane Hargis,36, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Jennifer Mae Petty, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with delivery methamphetamine;

Jerry Don Wright, 37, of Denison — boating while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Christopher Ryan Henson, 27, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury family or household member;

Ana Cristina Izquierdo, 32, of Denison — bail jumping;

Robert Steven Holmes, 31, of Emory — bail jumping;

Elysabeth Ann Daily, 21, of unknown — four counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and one of theft of property;

Michael Keith McKinney Jr., 36, of Garland — four counts of theft of property and six counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kathryn Nicole Carter, 26, of Frisco —two counts of taking a weapon from an officer, assault public servant, harassment of a public servant, aggravated assault of a public servant, attempted escape while arrested;

Brittney Leigh Cory, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin;

Steven Michael Ball, 30, of Justin — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Christopher Ryan Henson, 27, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a pregnant person, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, theft of property, evading arrest;

Wesley Craig Rogers, 38, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

David Sampson, 58, of Denison — theft of property;

Darron Lamont Wilson,37, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Richard Wayne Turner, 51, of Dallas — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury;

Roy Rouglas Polmanter-Wright, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine;

Cody Wayne Hays, 28, of Sherman — assault family member impede breathing;

Johnny Lee Merritt, 39, of Hugo, Oklahoma —four counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of property;

Corbon Harvey Smith, 20, of unknown — burglary of a building;

David Wayne Jones Sr., 42, of Denison — assault family member with previous conviction and assault family member impede breathing;

Jessi Kaitlin-French Shipley, 35, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms and possession of a controlled substance marijuana;

Darrian Paige Kemp, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance heroin;

William Edward Oelfke, 60, of Sherman — theft of property;

Julian Tirries McCowan, 34, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Mickey Jermain Starnes, 38, of Tyler — forgery of a financial instrument;

Jeffrey Alan Wood, 26, of Sherman — assault family member impede breathing and two counts of injury to a child, elder or disabled person reckless bodily injury;

James Joshua Brown, 36, of Tom Bean — two counts of assault family member with previous convictions;

Arceli Amador, 33, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.