Grayson County reports additional COVID-19 death

Grayson County's Health Department and Office of Emergency Management reported an new COVID-19 related death in the county on Wednesday. That brings the total of Grayson County residents who have suffered such deaths in the region to 362.

Because of the way the state of Texas has decided to handle COVID-19 death certificates, no additional information about those determined to have suffered such deaths is available.

In addition, the county reported four new test confirmed cases of the illness Wednesday and an active case count of 32. Since the pandemic began, 11,218 people have had test confirmed cases of the illness. There have been 103,541 tests for the virus performed in the county.

The county also provided the following statistics:

Vaccine doses administered: 58,537.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 36,993.

People fully vaccinated: 26,458.

Percentage of population 16 years old or older with at least one dose: 33.02. Percentage of Population 16 years old or older fully vaccinated: 24.97.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County population 16 to 64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County population 16 and older: 107,521.