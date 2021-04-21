GC active COVID-19 count stays in the 30s

Grayson County's active cases of COVID-19 remained in the 30s on Tuesday.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management said there were eight new cases reported for Tuesday and the active case number was 37.

Since the pandemic began, 11,214 people have in Grayson County have had test confirmed cases of the virus. There have been 361 COVID-19 related deaths of Grayson County residents reported.

Health care providers have performed 103,454 tests for the virus since the pandemic began in Grayson County.

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more. The county provided the following statistics:

Number of vaccine doses administered: 57,536;

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 36,699;

People fully vaccinated: 26,761;

Percentage of population 16 years old or older with at least one dose:32.72%;

Percentage of population 16 years old or older who have been fully vaccinated: 24.31%; Grayson County Population 65 years old and older:24,182;

Grayson County Population 16 years old through 64 years old with a medical condition: 40,586;

Grayson County Population 16 years old and older: 107,521.