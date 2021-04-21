Church reports property stolen from vehicle; other police reports

staff reports

Theft - On April 19, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a church located in the 900 block of West Lamar Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between April 11-17. A theft of property report was generated.

Theft - On April 19, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 3600 block of South US Highway 75 in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred on April 17. A theft of property report was generated.

Theft - On April 19, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to someone having their vehicle stolen while at a gas station in the 2900 block of North US Highway 75. An officer responded to the scene and learned the subject had left his vehicle unlocked and running. Officer completed a report for theft property >$2,500<$30K. The investigation is on-going.

Fraud - On April 19, a female arrived at the Sherman PD lobby stating her identity had been stolen by her ex-husband. The female said her ex-husband had filled out at least five credit card applications in her name using

her social security information. Further information was gathered and it was learned the female has had ongoing harassment issues with her ex-husband. A report was generated for forgery financial Institution.

Unauthorized use - On April 19, Sherman officers responded to the 100 block of N Harrison Ave in reference to a disturbance. The caller stated she found her vehicle being driven by a male who did not have permission. A report was generated for unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Assault - On April 19, Sherman Police Officer responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of N Harrison Ave, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined a male assaulted a female before leaving the location. A report for assault causes bodily injury family member was generated.

Theft - On April 20, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 400 block of East US Highway 82 West Bound, Sherman. The incident occurred on April 18. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Fraud - On April 20, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used her personal information to fraudulently file an unemployment claim on April 11. A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

