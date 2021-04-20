Grayson County COVID-19 active cases remain below 40

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department released the COVID-19 statistics for the weekend on Monday evening.

The information released showed there were 10 new cases on Saturday, six on Sunday and 13 on Monday with an active case count of 33 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 361 Grayson County residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 11,206 test confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 102,903 tests for the virus have been performed in the county.

The reported stated:

56,935 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county.

36,338 people have had at least one dose.

26,527 people have been fully vaccinated.

32.41 percent of the people over the age of 16 have had at least one dose.

24.09 percent of the county's population over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated.