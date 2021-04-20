$1.3M Sherman traffic signal upgrade program to begin April 26

staff reports

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic signal upgrade program will begin in Sherman on April 26. The $1.3 million dollar project is expected to affect many Sherman roads and will interconnect several traffic signals.

The project will be completed by North Texas Traffic Systems Construction in Bonham which was awarded the contract for this project valued at more than $1.3 million.

The project should be completed in November 2021, weather permitting.

"The project will affect traffic signals at these locations: FM 120 at Lillis, FM 120 at Vick, FM 120 at Maurice, FM 120 at State Highway 91, FM 120 at Cardinal Street; US 69 at Heron, US 69 at Hull, US 69 at Crawford Street, US 69 at Chestnut, US 69 at Woodard, and US 69 at FM 120. The work will also include signals at these locations: State Spur 503 at Coffin, State Highway 5 at FM 121 West, State Highway 5 at FM 121 East, US 75 at FM 121, FM 691 at FM 131, FM 131 at US 82, FM 131 at Taylor, FM 131 at Lamberth. Other signal locations include: FM 1417 at FM 120, FM 1417 at FM 691, FM 1417 at Plainview, FM 1417 at US 82, FM 1417 at State Highway 56, and FM 1417 at State Highway 11," a news release on the road work said.

As always, TxDOT reminds drivers to be vigilant.

"Officials advised motorists that this work will require occasional, temporary daytime lane closures once construction begins," the release said. "Whenever possible, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, officials said.

"Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach work zones. They should also be prepared for traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."