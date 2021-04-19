GC active COVID cases under 40

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department reported that there were four new test confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County on Friday. That brought the active case count to 33.

The report said that the number of of Grayson County residents who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began remains at 361.

Since the pandemic began, 11,177 Grayson County residents have had test-confirmed cases.

There have been 102,369 tests for COVID-19 performed in the county.

The following are other statistics provided by the county with regard to COVID-19:

Vaccine doses Administered: 55,709;

People Vaccinated with at least one dose: 35,505;

People Fully Vaccinated: 26,133;

Percentage of population 16+ with at least one dose: 31.73;

Percentage of population 16+ fully vaccinated: 23.73;

The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.

Grayson County population 65 and older:24,182;

Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586;

Grayson County population 16 and older: 107,521.