GC active COVID cases under 40
Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department reported that there were four new test confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County on Friday. That brought the active case count to 33.
The report said that the number of of Grayson County residents who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began remains at 361.
Since the pandemic began, 11,177 Grayson County residents have had test-confirmed cases.
There have been 102,369 tests for COVID-19 performed in the county.
The following are other statistics provided by the county with regard to COVID-19:
Vaccine doses Administered: 55,709;
People Vaccinated with at least one dose: 35,505;
People Fully Vaccinated: 26,133;
Percentage of population 16+ with at least one dose: 31.73;
Percentage of population 16+ fully vaccinated: 23.73;
The data from the state regarding vaccines administered is often delayed by a week or more.
Grayson County population 65 and older:24,182;
Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586;
Grayson County population 16 and older: 107,521.