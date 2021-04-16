Taco Bell eyes third Sherman location

With already established Sherman locations on the northern end of US Highway 75 and Texoma Parkway, Taco Bell says it wants in on the FM 1417 corridor along US 75 in the southern portion of the city. The fast food chain is expected to present plans for a new location to the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

This represents the latest restaurant to develop along the Hwy. 75 service in the Sherman Crossroads development. McDonald's and Panda Express previously built restaurants in the development, while other chains have announced plans that have not yet moved forward.

Plans for the project call for the building to be about 2,200 square feet with indoor seating for 40 and outdoor seating for an additional 14 people.

This will mark Taco Bell's third Sherman location following a restaurant along Texoma Parkway and another in Sherman Town Center.

The restaurant represents the latest project to be announced along FM 1417 in what has become a major center of growth for the southern portion of the city. Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille opened its doors across Hwy. 75 in mid 2019, spurring further development interest in the area. The interest in development along FM 1417 was spurred further by the development and construction of Sherman High School, which opened its doors to students in January.

Another major development along the FM 1417 corridor will also be presenting early plans to the commission. Developers for Bel Air Village, a proposed 278-acre mixed-use development on the southeast side of the FM 1417 and Hwy. 75, plan to present plat for the first phase of $500 million project. At full development, the project will feature a mixture of retail, residential and commercial uses with a lagoon-style water amenity as the anchor for the area.

The first phase will include 61 acres of land focused primarily on residential use. This will include 318 new residential lots and 10 Home Owner's Association lots.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall.