Sherman ISD bands perform well At UIL competitions

SISD

Sherman ISD is proud to announce its recent band accomplishments around the district.

Piner Middle School’s Symphonic Band added to their band record earning the Sweepstakes Award (ones in Stage and Sightreading). For the first time in Piner history, the Concert Band received straight first division ratings from all six judges at UIL. Their Honors Band completed the trifecta at UIL, three full performing bands, live, with three sets of Sweepstakes.

Piner’s Varsity Treble Choir received straight ones, a Superior rating in sight-reading, and received an Excellent rating in concert at UIL.

Piner Varsity Mixed Choir member, Tevan C., competed with 60 basses from the North Texas area to earn a place in this year’s UIL All-Region Choir.

The SISD band success continues at the high school level with the SHS Concert Band receiving scores of two for onstage performance, and a one in sight-reading. In the UIL Band solo and ensemble contest, on a rating scale of 1-5, with 1 being the highest, the band received 33 1st division ratings, 23 2nd division ratings. In addition to the ratings, 12 students qualified for the UIL state contest in June. Congratulations to the following state qualifiers:

Percussion

Isaac Guzman

Jude Hannegan

Eric Hatter

Kelcey Ireland

Kayla Stinson

Brass/Woodwind

Kayla Davis

Vanessa Duarte

Rachel Hammett

Kara Mathes

Alexis Tatunay

Laura Turbyfill

David Wittler