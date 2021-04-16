GC new COVID-19 cases remain in single digits

Only 44 people were reported to have a test confirmed case of COVID-19 in Grayson County on Thursday evening.

Seven of those cases were newly reported that day.

Since the pandemic began, 11,173 people have had test confirmed cases.

Three hundred and sixty-one Grayson County residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There have been 103,302 tests for the illness performed in the county.

Does of vaccine administered: 54,452.

Number of people who have had at least one dose: 35,133.

People who are fully vaccinated: 25,236.

Just over 31 percent of the population over 16 years old has had at least one dose of vaccine.

Nearly 23 percent of that same population has been fully vaccinated.

Grayson County population 65 and older 24,182.

Grayson County population 16 to 64 years old with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County population 16 years old and older:107,521.